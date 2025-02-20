Insider Sale: President of $BGNE Sells 21,267 Shares

Xiaobin Wu, the President of $BGNE, sold 21,267 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $5,105,513. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BGNE stock.

$BGNE Insider Trading Activity

$BGNE insiders have traded $BGNE stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BGNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS, LTD. HHLR sold 17,842,500 shares for an estimated $3,568,500,000

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,037,017 shares for an estimated $194,200,043 .

. XIAODONG WANG has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 173,631 shares for an estimated $33,791,145 .

. XIAOBIN WU (President, COO & GM China) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 62,477 shares for an estimated $14,539,336 .

. JOHN OYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 16,175 shares for an estimated $3,756,092 .

. LAI WANG (Global Head of R&D) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,101,774

CHAN HENRY LEE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 1,202 shares for an estimated $284,994

TITUS B. BALL (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 137 shares for an estimated $26,021

$BGNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BGNE stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

