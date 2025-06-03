Stocks
TDOC

Insider Sale: President of BetterHelp of $TDOC Sells 2,358 Shares

June 03, 2025 — 05:46 pm EDT

Fernando M. Rodrigues, the President of BetterHelp of $TDOC, sold 2,358 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $16,175. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,174 shares of this class of $TDOC stock.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,936 shares for an estimated $319,480.
  • FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,347 shares for an estimated $267,718.
  • ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,819 shares for an estimated $132,599.
  • CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,114 shares for an estimated $129,239.
  • KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,123 shares for an estimated $111,694.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

