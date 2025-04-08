Insider Sale: President of $BECN Sells 31,124 Shares

Jason L Taylor, the President of $BECN, sold 31,124 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $3,839,767. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 71.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,287 shares of this class of $BECN stock.

$BECN Insider Trading Activity

$BECN insiders have traded $BECN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BECN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLEMENT MUNROE III BEST (President, South Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,398 shares for an estimated $4,949,684 .

. JASON L TAYLOR (President, West Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,724 shares for an estimated $4,125,767 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARL NELSON (EVP & CTO) sold 16,595 shares for an estimated $2,051,307

JAMES J GOSA (President, North/Canada Div.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,734 shares for an estimated $1,277,778 .

. CHRISTINE STROH REDDY (EVP & General Counsel) sold 6,196 shares for an estimated $764,958

SEAN M. MCDEVITT (EVP & CHRO) sold 5,882 shares for an estimated $723,486

MARTIN S. HARRELL (President, Waterproofing) sold 2,867 shares for an estimated $353,357

$BECN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $BECN stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BECN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BECN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$BECN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BECN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BECN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $124.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 10/16/2024

