Insider Sale: President of $AXTA Sells 10,457 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 06:46 pm EST

February 12, 2025 — 06:46 pm EST

Troy D. Weaver, the President of $AXTA, sold 10,457 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $392,869. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,905 shares of this class of $AXTA stock.

$AXTA Insider Trading Activity

$AXTA insiders have traded $AXTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TROY D. WEAVER (President, Global Refinish) sold 10,457 shares for an estimated $392,869

$AXTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AXTA stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

