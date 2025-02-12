Insider Sale: President of $AXTA Sells 10,457 Shares

Troy D. Weaver, the President of $AXTA, sold 10,457 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $392,869. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,905 shares of this class of $AXTA stock.

$AXTA Insider Trading Activity

$AXTA insiders have traded $AXTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY D. WEAVER (President, Global Refinish) sold 10,457 shares for an estimated $392,869

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AXTA stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.