Insider Sale: President of $APD Sells 1,300 Shares

Wilbur Mok, the President of $APD, sold 1,300 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $410,644. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,193 shares of this class of $APD stock.
$APD Insider Trading Activity
$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IVO BOLS (President, Europe & Africa) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,648,760
- SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570
- MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565
- VICTORIA BRIFO (Exec VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,362 shares for an estimated $745,966
- BRIAN GALOVICH (Exec VP, CIO) sold 2,089 shares for an estimated $659,685
- FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896
- AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215
- WILBUR MOK (President, Equip. Businesses) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $410,644
$APD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 720 institutional investors add shares of $APD stock to their portfolio, and 829 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANTLE RIDGE LP added 4,107,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,344,230
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,062,157 shares (+129.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $888,148,016
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,884,297 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $836,561,501
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,751,916 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,125,716
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,505,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $436,635,787
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,153,115 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,449,474
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,046,634 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,565,725
$APD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 08/30.
