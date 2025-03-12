Insider Sale: President- APAC of $WTS Sells 4,397 Shares

Elie Melhem, the President- APAC of $WTS, sold 4,397 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $925,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,469 shares of this class of $WTS stock.

$WTS Insider Trading Activity

$WTS insiders have traded $WTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J JR PAGANO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,810 shares for an estimated $4,415,951 .

. SHASHANK PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,502 shares for an estimated $2,195,000 .

. KENNETH ROBERT LEPAGE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,036 shares for an estimated $1,222,025 .

. TIMOTHY P HORNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,072,600

ELIE MELHEM (President- APAC, M. East, Afr.) sold 4,397 shares for an estimated $925,700

MONICA BARRY (Chief HR Officer) sold 1,559 shares for an estimated $331,318

$WTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $WTS stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

