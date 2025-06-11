Insider Sale: President and General Counsel of $BLDE Sells 100,000 Shares

Melissa M. Tomkiel, the President and General Counsel of $BLDE, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $407,530. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,151,204 shares of this class of $BLDE stock.
$BLDE Insider Trading Activity
$BLDE insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 204,570 shares for an estimated $931,609.
- MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $407,530
- JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250
- REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BLDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $BLDE stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. added 754,879 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,060,819
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,638,000
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 591,866 shares (+110.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,615,794
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 522,620 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,426,752
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,125,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 452,445 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,235,174
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 419,302 shares (+15645.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,144,694
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.