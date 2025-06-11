Insider Sale: President and General Counsel of $BLDE Sells 100,000 Shares

Melissa M. Tomkiel, the President and General Counsel of $BLDE, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $407,530. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,151,204 shares of this class of $BLDE stock.

$BLDE Insider Trading Activity

$BLDE insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 204,570 shares for an estimated $931,609 .

. MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $407,530

JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250

REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $BLDE stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.