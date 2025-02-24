Insider Sale: President and CRO of $CRM Sells 458 Shares

Miguel Milano, the President and CRO of $CRM, sold 458 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $141,048. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,864 shares of this class of $CRM stock.

$CRM Insider Trading Activity

$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 152 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 152 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Pres/Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 181,031 shares for an estimated $61,301,390 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 118,121 shares for an estimated $36,275,398 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 49,403 shares for an estimated $13,658,752 .

. AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 34,783 shares for an estimated $11,549,352 .

. MAYNARD G JR WEBB sold 9,170 shares for an estimated $2,533,877

R DAVID SCHMAIER (Pres. & Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,368 shares for an estimated $1,963,923 .

. SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,653 shares for an estimated $1,327,165 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,979 shares for an estimated $615,080 .

. MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,177 shares for an estimated $387,528.

$CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,491 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

