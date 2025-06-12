Insider Sale: President and CPO of $CSCO Sells 899 Shares

Jeetendra I Patel, the President and CPO of $CSCO, sold 899 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $57,778. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 255,377 shares of this class of $CSCO stock.

$CSCO Insider Trading Activity

$CSCO insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,983 shares for an estimated $2,060,179 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,004 shares for an estimated $1,718,435 .

. RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,929 shares for an estimated $1,283,702 .

. OLIVER TUSZIK (EVP, Global Sales) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $952,947

THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,038 shares for an estimated $704,301 .

. JEETENDRA I PATEL (President and CPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,860 shares for an estimated $694,983 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $583,977.

$CSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,477 institutional investors add shares of $CSCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 02/21.

on 04/09, 02/21. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.

on 01/14. SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$CSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSCO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

$CSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $64.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025

