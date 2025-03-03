Insider Sale: President and COO of $TBLA Sells 47,073 Shares

Eldad Maniv, the President and COO of $TBLA, sold 47,073 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $132,745. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,892,460 shares of this class of $TBLA stock.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 5 purchases buying 574,896 shares for an estimated $1,714,195 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 247,073 shares for an estimated $951,712 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $498,004 and 0 sales.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

