Insider Sale: President and COO of $NSP Sells 3,400 Shares

ARTHUR A ARIZPE, the President and COO of $NSP, sold 3,400 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $289,578. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,551 shares of this class of $NSP stock.

$NSP Insider Trading Activity

$NSP insiders have traded $NSP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J SARVADI (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,545 shares for an estimated $4,047,091 .

. ARTHUR A ARIZPE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $508,108 .

. ELLEN H MASTERSON purchased 1,755 shares for an estimated $150,491

$NSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $NSP stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

