Insider Sale: President and COO of $NET (NET) Sells 6,542 Shares

Michelle Zatlyn, the President and COO of $NET ($NET), sold 6,542 shares of the company on 11-25-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.8% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 19,810 shares of $NET stock.

$NET Insider Trading Activity

$NET insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 196 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 196 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and COO) has traded it 79 times. They made 0 purchases and 79 sales, selling 518,955 shares.

DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 24,000 shares.

THOMAS J SEIFERT (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has traded it 35 times. They made 0 purchases and 35 sales, selling 207,271 shares.

JANEL RILEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 6,990 shares.

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Chair of the Board) has traded it 60 times. They made 0 purchases and 60 sales, selling 942,912 shares.

MARIA S EITEL has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales, selling 13,750 shares.

CARL LEDBETTER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 56,301 shares.

KATRIN SUDER sold 574 shares.

$NET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $NET stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

