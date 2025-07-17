Insider Sale: President and COO of $KBH Sells 14,000 Shares

Robert V. McGibney, the President and COO of $KBH, sold 14,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $749,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 78,345 shares of this class of $KBH stock.

$KBH Insider Trading Activity

$KBH insiders have traded $KBH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF KAMINSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $1,891,303 .

. ROBERT V. MCGIBNEY (President and COO) sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $749,280

ARTHUR REGINALD COLLINS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $271,900

$KBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $KBH stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KBH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

$KBH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBH recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $58.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Rafe Jadrosich from B of A Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 03/25/2025

