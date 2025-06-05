Insider Sale: President and COO of $ALTI Sells 28,509 Shares

Kevin P. Moran, the President and COO of $ALTI, sold 28,509 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $98,926. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,311 shares of this class of $ALTI stock.
$ALTI Insider Trading Activity
$ALTI insiders have traded $ALTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL TIEDEMANN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 42,198 shares for an estimated $146,430
- KEVIN P. MORAN (President and COO) sold 28,509 shares for an estimated $98,926
- COLLEEN A GRAHAM (Chief Legal, Compl & Risk Ofcr) sold 22,934 shares for an estimated $79,581
- BROOKE CONNELL (Pres, US Wealth Mgmt) sold 21,462 shares for an estimated $74,474
$ALTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ALTI stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 120,292 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,687
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 74,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,421
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 67,294 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,573
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 48,639 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,862
- ALTI GLOBAL, INC. removed 44,260 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,550
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 40,443 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,946
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 36,230 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,139
