Insider Sale: President and COO of $ALAB Sells 10,743 Shares

Sanjay Gajendra, the President and COO of $ALAB, sold 10,743 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $1,053,989. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 724,257 shares of this class of $ALAB stock.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 123 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 123 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY GAJENDRA (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 860,644 shares for an estimated $76,419,258 .

. JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 809,467 shares for an estimated $70,136,277 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 669,381 shares for an estimated $59,495,841 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 86,345 shares for an estimated $7,665,368 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 100,600 shares for an estimated $6,153,536 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $459,107 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,450.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.

$ALAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/20/2024

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $80.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.