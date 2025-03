Insider Sale: President and CLO of $CRM Sells 2,012 Shares

Sabastian Niles, the President and CLO of $CRM, sold 2,012 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $572,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 37.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,303 shares of this class of $CRM stock.

$CRM Insider Trading Activity

$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 128 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 127 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Pres/Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 184,536 shares for an estimated $62,442,676 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 116,323 shares for an estimated $35,869,011 .

. AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 46,283 shares for an estimated $14,897,968 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 31,661 shares for an estimated $9,136,025 .

. MAYNARD G JR WEBB sold 9,170 shares for an estimated $2,533,877

SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,448 shares for an estimated $1,955,337 .

. R DAVID SCHMAIER (Pres. & Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,737 shares for an estimated $1,796,846 .

. MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,736 shares for an estimated $831,188 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,914 shares for an estimated $597,869 .

. ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355

$CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,491 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

$CRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $392.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Aaron Siegel from CFRA set a target price of $380.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $385.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 10/02/2024

