Insider Sale: President and Chief Executive of $ONTF Sells 37,784 Shares

Sharat Sharan, the President and Chief Executive of $ONTF, sold 37,784 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $195,124. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,575,339 shares of this class of $ONTF stock.

$ONTF Insider Trading Activity

$ONTF insiders have traded $ONTF stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAKE LP LYNROCK has made 32 purchases buying 964,215 shares for an estimated $5,374,326 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHARAT SHARAN (President and Chief Executive) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 346,960 shares for an estimated $1,914,359 .

. JAYESH SAHASI (EV President, Product and CTO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 148,456 shares for an estimated $823,784 .

. STEVEN VATTUONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 112,298 shares for an estimated $651,209 .

. JAMES BLACKIE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 62,106 shares for an estimated $353,717 .

. DOMINIQUE TREMPONT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $56,672 .

. ANIL ARORA has made 2 purchases buying 8,700 shares for an estimated $49,185 and 0 sales.

$ONTF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ONTF stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ONTF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONTF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ONTF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $5.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Rob Oliver from Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Noah Herman from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 02/26/2025

