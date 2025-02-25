Insider Sale: President and CFO of $NOW Sells 4,442 Shares

Gina Mastantuono, the President and CFO of $NOW, sold 4,442 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $4,285,197. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,126 shares of this class of $NOW stock.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 98 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 98 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 13,868 shares for an estimated $13,953,192 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,109 shares for an estimated $7,799,668 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,476 shares for an estimated $7,516,889 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,964 shares for an estimated $3,934,684 .

. ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105 .

. NICHOLAS TZITZON (Chief Strat & Corp Affairs Ofc) sold 313 shares for an estimated $333,219

KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,027 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 917 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 10/08, 10/04, 09/23 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

