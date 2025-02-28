Insider Sale: President and CEO of $WMT Sells 29,124 Shares

C Douglas McMillon, the President and CEO of $WMT, sold 29,124 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $2,823,586. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,558,247 shares of this class of $WMT stock.

$WMT Insider Trading Activity

$WMT insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 82 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALICE L WALTON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,006,609 shares for an estimated $1,395,119,734 .

. JIM C WALTON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,006,609 shares for an estimated $1,395,119,734 .

. S ROBSON WALTON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,006,609 shares for an estimated $1,395,119,734 .

. FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,252,187 shares for an estimated $861,487,856 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,744 shares for an estimated $15,633,713 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,750 shares for an estimated $7,057,443 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,753,372 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,293 shares for an estimated $999,202 .

. DAVID CHOJNOWSKI (Senior Vice President) sold 5,600 shares for an estimated $512,125

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 5,446 shares for an estimated $499,997

$WMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,635 institutional investors add shares of $WMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales.

on 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

on 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

