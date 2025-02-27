Insider Sale: President and CEO of $WAB Sells 248 Shares

Rafael Santana, the President and CEO of $WAB, sold 248 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $45,864. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 177,181 shares of this class of $WAB stock.

$WAB Insider Trading Activity

$WAB insiders have traded $WAB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT J NEUPAVER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,722 shares for an estimated $8,760,604 .

. DAVID L DENINNO (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,875 shares for an estimated $2,051,107 .

. JOHN A JR MASTALERZ (SVP Fin, Corp Controller, CAO) sold 2,796 shares for an estimated $558,395

PASCAL SCHWEITZER (President Transit) sold 2,261 shares for an estimated $369,831

RAFAEL SANTANA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 894 shares for an estimated $164,347 .

. GREGORY SBROCCO (EVP Operations) sold 565 shares for an estimated $113,772

$WAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $WAB stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAB stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/13, 01/07.

on 01/13, 01/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

