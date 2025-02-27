Insider Sale: President and CEO of $WAB Sells 248 Shares

Rafael Santana, the President and CEO of $WAB, sold 248 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $45,864. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 177,181 shares of this class of $WAB stock.
$WAB Insider Trading Activity
$WAB insiders have traded $WAB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALBERT J NEUPAVER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,722 shares for an estimated $8,760,604.
- DAVID L DENINNO (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,875 shares for an estimated $2,051,107.
- JOHN A JR MASTALERZ (SVP Fin, Corp Controller, CAO) sold 2,796 shares for an estimated $558,395
- PASCAL SCHWEITZER (President Transit) sold 2,261 shares for an estimated $369,831
- RAFAEL SANTANA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 894 shares for an estimated $164,347.
- GREGORY SBROCCO (EVP Operations) sold 565 shares for an estimated $113,772
$WAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $WAB stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,087,866 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $775,018,514
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,725,916 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,216,414
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,580,054 shares (+24.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,562,437
- FIL LTD added 1,412,304 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,758,715
- STANDARD INVESTMENTS LLC removed 810,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,567,900
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 781,200 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,107,708
- XN LP removed 663,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $120,676,921
$WAB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WAB stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/13, 01/07.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
