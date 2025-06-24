Stocks
Insider Sale: President and CEO of $VSTM Sells 17,808 Shares

June 24, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

Dan Paterson, the President and CEO of $VSTM, sold 17,808 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $91,355. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 443,839 shares of this class of $VSTM stock.

$VSTM Insider Trading Activity

$VSTM insiders have traded $VSTM stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAN PATERSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 87,310 shares for an estimated $627,760.
  • DANIEL CALKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,403 shares for an estimated $112,576.
  • BRIAN M STUGLIK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,187 shares for an estimated $7,477.
  • ROBERT E. GAGNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 568 shares for an estimated $3,578.

$VSTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $VSTM stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSTM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

