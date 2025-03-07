News & Insights

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $UDMY Sells 10,000 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 05:46 pm EST

Gregory Scott Brown, the President and CEO of $UDMY, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $94,317. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,141,896 shares of this class of $UDMY stock.

$UDMY Insider Trading Activity

$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000
  • EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $945,163.
  • GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $266,396.
  • HEATHER HILES sold 14,840 shares for an estimated $145,624

$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

