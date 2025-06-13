Insider Sale: President and CEO of $TPB Sells 21,400 Shares

Graham Purdy, the President and CEO of $TPB, sold 21,400 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $1,602,646. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 227,466 shares of this class of $TPB stock.

$TPB Insider Trading Activity

$TPB insiders have traded $TPB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRAHAM PURDY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,400 shares for an estimated $3,853,546 .

. LAWRENCE WEXLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,884,750 .

. BRITTANI CUSHMAN (Sr VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,126,875 .

. BRIAN WIGGINTON (Sr VP Finance & CAO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $265,125

GREGORY H.A. BAXTER sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $110,460

STEPHEN USHER sold 600 shares for an estimated $45,150

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $TPB stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TPB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TPB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.