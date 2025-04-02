Insider Sale: President and CEO of $THG Sells 8,906 Shares

John C Roche, the President and CEO of $THG, sold 8,906 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $1,560,064. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 124,413 shares of this class of $THG stock.

$THG Insider Trading Activity

$THG insiders have traded $THG stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M FARBER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 43,650 shares for an estimated $6,929,651 .

. JOHN C ROCHE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,413 shares for an estimated $3,717,947 .

. BRYAN J SALVATORE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,526 shares for an estimated $1,811,530 .

. DENISE LOWSLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 1,823 shares for an estimated $295,909

WARREN E. BARNES (SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer) sold 1,392 shares for an estimated $225,824

$THG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $THG stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$THG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$THG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $180.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Grace Carter from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 10/10/2024

