Insider Sale: President and CEO of $TCBS Sells 1,615 Shares

June 04, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

June 04, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Jason Sobel, the President and CEO of $TCBS, sold 1,615 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $25,166. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,290 shares of this class of $TCBS stock.

$TCBS Insider Trading Activity

$TCBS insiders have traded $TCBS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY SCAVUZZO purchased 2,807 shares for an estimated $42,105
  • JULIE SHARFF (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $33,500
  • JASON SOBEL (President and CEO) sold 1,615 shares for an estimated $25,166
  • SHEREE A. MIZE (Corporate Secretary) sold 1,303 shares for an estimated $20,522
  • HASKELL STRANGE (SVP and COO) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $20,301
  • JOHNNY SHERRILL purchased 600 shares for an estimated $9,375

$TCBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $TCBS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

