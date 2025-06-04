Insider Sale: President and CEO of $TCBS Sells 1,615 Shares

Jason Sobel, the President and CEO of $TCBS, sold 1,615 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $25,166. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,290 shares of this class of $TCBS stock.

$TCBS Insider Trading Activity

$TCBS insiders have traded $TCBS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY SCAVUZZO purchased 2,807 shares for an estimated $42,105

JULIE SHARFF (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $33,500

JASON SOBEL (President and CEO) sold 1,615 shares for an estimated $25,166

SHEREE A. MIZE (Corporate Secretary) sold 1,303 shares for an estimated $20,522

HASKELL STRANGE (SVP and COO) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $20,301

JOHNNY SHERRILL purchased 600 shares for an estimated $9,375

$TCBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $TCBS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

