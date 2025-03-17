Insider Sale: President and CEO of $TBRG Sells 5,100 Shares

Christopher L Fowler, the President and CEO of $TBRG, sold 5,100 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $137,802. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 142,939 shares of this class of $TBRG stock.

$TBRG Insider Trading Activity

$TBRG insiders have traded $TBRG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LTD. PINETREE has made 9 purchases buying 254,489 shares for an estimated $6,806,035 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOLDINGS INC. L6 has made 2 purchases buying 117,609 shares for an estimated $3,309,408 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER L FOWLER (President and CEO) sold 5,100 shares for an estimated $137,802

MARK V ANQUILLARE purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $42,025

$TBRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $TBRG stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TBRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBRG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

