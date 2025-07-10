Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $RPID Sells 10,824 Shares

Robert G. Jr. Spignesi, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $RPID, sold 10,824 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $38,021. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 886,686 shares of this class of $RPID stock.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G. JR. SPIGNESI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,688 shares for an estimated $116,976.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RPID Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPID in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

