Insider Sale: President and CEO of $RMBS Sells 10,000 Shares

Luc Seraphin, the President and CEO of $RMBS, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $537,888. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 316,931 shares of this class of $RMBS stock.
$RMBS Insider Trading Activity
$RMBS insiders have traded $RMBS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- XIANZHI SEAN FAN (EVP, COO) sold 52,327 shares for an estimated $3,559,036
- JOHN SHINN (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,095 shares for an estimated $547,481.
- LUC SERAPHIN (President and CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $537,888
- MEERA RAO sold 5,408 shares for an estimated $314,854
- NECIP SAYINER sold 4,625 shares for an estimated $308,681
- DESMOND LYNCH (SVP, CFO) sold 3,743 shares for an estimated $199,389
$RMBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $RMBS stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,445,146 shares (+442.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,970,417
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,165,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $91,429,436
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,093,953 shares (+72.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,686,355
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 871,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,786,665
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 866,026 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,778,134
- ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP added 825,288 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,624,723
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 781,808 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,326,370
$RMBS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMBS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025
$RMBS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMBS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $70.0 on 02/04/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $73.0 on 02/04/2025
- Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 02/03/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $70.0 on 11/11/2024
