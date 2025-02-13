Insider Sale: President and CEO of $RLAY Sells 140,182 Shares

Sanjiv Patel, the President and CEO of $RLAY, sold 140,182 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $539,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 625,948 shares of this class of $RLAY stock.

$RLAY Insider Trading Activity

$RLAY insiders have traded $RLAY stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIV PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 690,506 shares for an estimated $3,080,899 .

. PETER RAHMER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 128,639 shares for an estimated $563,739 .

. THOMAS CATINAZZO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 79,360 shares for an estimated $392,919 .

. DONALD A BERGSTROM (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 84,443 shares for an estimated $386,331 .

. BRIAN ADAMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,705 shares for an estimated $261,286.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $RLAY stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.