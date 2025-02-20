Insider Sale: President and CEO of $REG Sells 25,000 Shares

LISA PALMER, the President and CEO of $REG, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,831,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 139,923 shares of this class of $REG stock.

$REG Insider Trading Activity

$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,807,999

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

$REG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

