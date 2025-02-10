News & Insights

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $RBC Sells 500 Shares

February 10, 2025

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

MICHAEL J HARTNETT, the President and CEO of $RBC, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $183,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 319,588 shares of this class of $RBC stock.

$RBC Insider Trading Activity

$RBC insiders have traded $RBC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J HARTNETT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 99,987 shares for an estimated $28,905,652.
  • DANIEL A BERGERON (Vice President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $12,006,438.
  • ROBERT M SULLIVAN (Vice President and CFO) sold 8,600 shares for an estimated $2,728,866
  • RICHARD J EDWARDS (V.P. and General Manager) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,229,205
  • EDWARD STEWART sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $837,201
  • JOHN J. FEENEY (Vice President and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,605 shares for an estimated $818,972.
  • DOLORES J ENNICO sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $514,381
  • MICHAEL H. AMBROSE sold 400 shares for an estimated $145,154

$RBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $RBC stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

