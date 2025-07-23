Insider Sale: President and CEO of $PTGX Sells 17,520 Shares

DINESH V PH D PATEL, the President and CEO of $PTGX, sold 17,520 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $959,920. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 531,018 shares of this class of $PTGX stock.
$PTGX Insider Trading Activity
$PTGX insiders have traded $PTGX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DINESH V PH D PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,803 shares for an estimated $3,084,650.
- ARTURO MD MOLINA (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,514 shares for an estimated $2,826,250.
- ASIF ALI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,659 shares for an estimated $1,543,329.
- WILLIAM D. WADDILL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $217,000
$PTGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $PTGX stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 2,000,000 shares (+200.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,720,000
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,876,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,745,895
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 857,602 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,473,632
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 733,014 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,448,557
- BVF INC/IL added 675,000 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,643,000
- STATE STREET CORP removed 624,442 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,198,015
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 390,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,898,701
$PTGX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTGX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025
$PTGX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTGX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PTGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $72.0 on 06/17/2025
- Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 06/03/2025
- Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 03/28/2025
- Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Securities set a target price of $76.0 on 03/11/2025
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 03/11/2025
- Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 03/10/2025
- Brian Cheng from JP Morgan set a target price of $57.0 on 03/04/2025
