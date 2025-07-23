Insider Sale: President and CEO of $PTGX Sells 17,520 Shares

DINESH V PH D PATEL, the President and CEO of $PTGX, sold 17,520 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $959,920. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 531,018 shares of this class of $PTGX stock.

$PTGX Insider Trading Activity

$PTGX insiders have traded $PTGX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DINESH V PH D PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,803 shares for an estimated $3,084,650 .

. ARTURO MD MOLINA (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,514 shares for an estimated $2,826,250 .

. ASIF ALI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,659 shares for an estimated $1,543,329 .

. WILLIAM D. WADDILL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $217,000

$PTGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $PTGX stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTGX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

$PTGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTGX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PTGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $72.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Securities set a target price of $76.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Brian Cheng from JP Morgan set a target price of $57.0 on 03/04/2025

