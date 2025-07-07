Insider Sale: President and CEO of $NVDA Sells 20,169 Shares

JEN HSUN HUANG, the President and CEO of $NVDA, sold 20,169 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $3,171,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,173,225 shares of this class of $NVDA stock.
$NVDA Insider Trading Activity
$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 119 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 119 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,027,933 shares for an estimated $288,479,262.
- TENCH COXE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $142,804,600
- JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 750,000 shares for an estimated $115,584,721.
- A BROOKE SEAWELL has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 525,216 shares for an estimated $79,999,055.
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 168,428 shares for an estimated $25,708,321.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 117,160 shares for an estimated $15,070,452.
- ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224.
- AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,054.
- JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.
$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,662 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 46,627,472 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,053,485,415
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 36,523,224 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958,387,017
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,342,523 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,938,802,642
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 34,926,619 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,785,346,967
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 34,415,454 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,729,946,904
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 32,380,763 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,509,427,093
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 25,684,436 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,783,679,173
$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 39 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 12 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $6,815,000 on 06/30, 06/26, 06/25, 06/09, 06/05, 06/03 and 1 sale worth up to $1,000,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 13 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 05/29, 05/23, 05/16, 05/13, 05/09, 04/11, 02/26 and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 03/11, 03/03, 02/25, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 01/21, 01/08 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/13, 02/26, 01/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 3 sales worth up to $1,350,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/16, 04/07, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 04/09, 01/29, 01/28, 01/17, 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
$NVDA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
$NVDA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/29/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025
- Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025
