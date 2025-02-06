News & Insights

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $NTNX Sells 95,852 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

RAJIV RAMASWAMI, the President and CEO of $NTNX, sold 95,852 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $6,709,640. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 540,463 shares of this class of $NTNX stock.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,753 shares for an estimated $10,917,666.
  • RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,420 shares for an estimated $2,235,906.
  • STEVEN J GOMO sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,470
  • DAVID SANGSTER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,950 shares for an estimated $714,968
  • VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

