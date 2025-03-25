Insider Sale: President and CEO of $NTNX Sells 7,740 Shares

RAJIV RAMASWAMI, the President and CEO of $NTNX, sold 7,740 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $580,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 558,366 shares of this class of $NTNX stock.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROEN MAX PIETER DE sold 5,500,000 shares for an estimated $409,805,000

RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,493 shares for an estimated $11,498,166 .

. RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,625 shares for an estimated $981,671 .

. STEVEN J GOMO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $533,146

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$NTNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

$NTNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTNX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NTNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $83.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $72.0 on 10/28/2024

