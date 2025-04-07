Insider Sale: President and CEO of $NOTE Sells 4,435 Shares

Josh Resnik, the President and CEO of $NOTE, sold 4,435 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $3,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,786,885 shares of this class of $NOTE stock.

$NOTE Insider Trading Activity

$NOTE insiders have traded $NOTE stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIM HWANG has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 319,995 shares for an estimated $322,334 .

. JOSH RESNIK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,564 shares for an estimated $19,241 .

. GERALD YAO (CSO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $8,250 .

. TODD AMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $2,964 .

. JON SLABAUGH (CFO and SVP, Corp. Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,670 shares for an estimated $1,757 .

. PAUL DONNELL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,410 shares for an estimated $1,611.

$NOTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $NOTE stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

