Insider Sale: President and CEO of $NON-ASSIGN Sells 820,000 Shares

Gregory III Aurre, the President and CEO of $NON-ASSIGN, sold 820,000 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $50,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 94.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,000 shares of this class of $NON-ASSIGN stock.

$NON-ASSIGN Insider Trading Activity

$NON-ASSIGN insiders have traded $NON-ASSIGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NON-ASSIGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY III AURRE (President and CEO) sold 820,000 shares for an estimated $50,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.