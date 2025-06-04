Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MTSI Sells 6,946 Shares

Stephen G Daly, the President and CEO of $MTSI, sold 6,946 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $886,656. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,381 shares of this class of $MTSI stock.
$MTSI Insider Trading Activity
$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061.
- STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,039 shares for an estimated $2,997,681.
- DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,353 shares for an estimated $2,396,220.
- AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550.
- ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $1,396,335.
- GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
- JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $575,420.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 812,161 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,524,721
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 802,952 shares (+40.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,600,321
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 612,077 shares (+53.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,440,289
- CHOREO, LLC removed 600,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,975,879
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 503,609 shares (+186.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,552,271
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 393,083 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,457,671
- FMR LLC added 334,796 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,606,822
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.