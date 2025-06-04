Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MTSI Sells 6,946 Shares

Stephen G Daly, the President and CEO of $MTSI, sold 6,946 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $886,656. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,381 shares of this class of $MTSI stock.

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061 .

. STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,039 shares for an estimated $2,997,681 .

. DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,353 shares for an estimated $2,396,220 .

. AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550 .

. ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $1,396,335 .

. GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436

JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $575,420.

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.

