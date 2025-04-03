Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $MRAM Sells 12,950 Shares

Sanjeev Aggarwal, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $MRAM, sold 12,950 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $61,771. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 625,033 shares of this class of $MRAM stock.

$MRAM Insider Trading Activity

$MRAM insiders have traded $MRAM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJEEV AGGARWAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 92,995 shares for an estimated $511,193 .

. DAVID SCHRENK (VP SALES & BUS. DEVELOPMENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,749 shares for an estimated $104,282 .

. MATTHEW TENORIO (Interim CFO) sold 1,695 shares for an estimated $10,661

$MRAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MRAM stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

