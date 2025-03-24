Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MLAB Sells 21,000 Shares

Gary M Owens, the President and CEO of $MLAB, sold 21,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $2,602,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,337 shares of this class of $MLAB stock.
$MLAB Insider Trading Activity
$MLAB insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,069 shares for an estimated $3,173,845.
$MLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $MLAB stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 99,819 shares (+191.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,163,131
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 59,938 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,904,024
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 54,513 shares (+56.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,188,629
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 45,633 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,017,623
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 43,927 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,792,653
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 32,091 shares (+1390.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,231,840
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 26,634 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,512,225
$MLAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/01/2024
