Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MLAB Sells 21,000 Shares

Gary M Owens, the President and CEO of $MLAB, sold 21,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $2,602,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,337 shares of this class of $MLAB stock.

$MLAB Insider Trading Activity

$MLAB insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,069 shares for an estimated $3,173,845.

$MLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $MLAB stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/01/2024

