Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MCO Sells 281 Shares

Robert Fauber, the President and CEO of $MCO, sold 281 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $146,738. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,894 shares of this class of $MCO stock.

$MCO Insider Trading Activity

$MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L WEST (President, Moody's Investors) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,896 shares for an estimated $5,181,341 .

. ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,248 shares for an estimated $1,093,039 .

. CAROLINE SULLIVAN (SVP, Corp Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,681 shares for an estimated $777,288.

$MCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 551 institutional investors add shares of $MCO stock to their portfolio, and 546 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

