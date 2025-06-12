Stocks
MCB

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MCB Sells 2,875 Shares

June 12, 2025 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Mark R DeFazio, the President and CEO of $MCB, sold 2,875 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $189,784. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $MCB stock.

$MCB Insider Trading Activity

$MCB insiders have traded $MCB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK R DEFAZIO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,052 shares for an estimated $3,863,790.
  • SCOTT LUBLIN (EVP and Chief Lending Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $449,296.
  • DIXIANA M BERRIOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,276 shares for an estimated $401,495.
  • KATRINA ROBINSON sold 3,563 shares for an estimated $215,371
  • NORMAN SCOTT (SVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 3,293 shares for an estimated $199,460
  • DALE C FREDSTON sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $62,270

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $MCB stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.