Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MAS Sells 21,723 Shares

Keith J. Allman, the President and CEO of $MAS, sold 21,723 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $1,658,768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,267 shares of this class of $MAS stock.
$MAS Insider Trading Activity
$MAS insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) sold 42,150 shares for an estimated $3,394,925
- KENNETH G. COLE (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,814 shares for an estimated $2,961,459.
- KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768
- CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $254,731
$MAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $MAS stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD removed 1,503,712 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,221,585
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,320,574 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,834,055
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,211,448 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,914,781
- AMUNDI removed 871,319 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,231,619
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 520,555 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,776,676
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 515,163 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,385,378
- NORGES BANK added 486,883 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,333,099
