Insider Sale: President and CEO of $MAS Sells 21,723 Shares

Keith J. Allman, the President and CEO of $MAS, sold 21,723 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $1,658,768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,267 shares of this class of $MAS stock.

$MAS Insider Trading Activity

$MAS insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) sold 42,150 shares for an estimated $3,394,925

KENNETH G. COLE (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,814 shares for an estimated $2,961,459 .

. KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768

CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $254,731

$MAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $MAS stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.