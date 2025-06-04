Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $LUNG Sells 4,661 Shares

Steven S. Williamson, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $LUNG, sold 4,661 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $14,588. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 366,115 shares of this class of $LUNG stock.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $645,711 .

. STEVEN S. WILLIAMSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,612 shares for an estimated $228,758 .

. DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,812 shares for an estimated $203,656 .

. MEHUL JOSHI (Chief Financial Officer & PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,445 shares for an estimated $127,645 .

. GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 12,726 shares for an estimated $62,941.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

