Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $LUNG Sells 4,661 Shares

Steven S. Williamson, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $LUNG, sold 4,661 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $14,588. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 366,115 shares of this class of $LUNG stock.
$LUNG Insider Trading Activity
$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $645,711.
- STEVEN S. WILLIAMSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,612 shares for an estimated $228,758.
- DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,812 shares for an estimated $203,656.
- MEHUL JOSHI (Chief Financial Officer & PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,445 shares for an estimated $127,645.
- GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 12,726 shares for an estimated $62,941.
$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 930,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,262,648
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 815,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,484,950
- FMR LLC removed 504,926 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,398,151
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 459,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,095,409
- MORGAN STANLEY added 421,291 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,835,288
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 418,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,816,060
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 404,022 shares (+194.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,719,068
$LUNG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
