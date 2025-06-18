Insider Sale: President and CEO of $LASR Sells 4,063 Shares

Scott H Keeney, the President and CEO of $LASR, sold 4,063 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $77,237. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,277,477 shares of this class of $LASR stock.

$LASR Insider Trading Activity

$LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 231,206 shares for an estimated $3,180,209 .

. JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,744 shares for an estimated $234,601 .

. JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,173 shares for an estimated $10,399 and 1 sale selling 1,173 shares for an estimated $15,249.

$LASR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $LASR stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

