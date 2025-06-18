Stocks
LASR

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $LASR Sells 4,063 Shares

June 18, 2025 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Scott H Keeney, the President and CEO of $LASR, sold 4,063 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $77,237. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,277,477 shares of this class of $LASR stock.

$LASR Insider Trading Activity

$LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 231,206 shares for an estimated $3,180,209.
  • JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,744 shares for an estimated $234,601.
  • JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,173 shares for an estimated $10,399 and 1 sale selling 1,173 shares for an estimated $15,249.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LASR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $LASR stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LASR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.