Insider Sale: President and CEO of $LANC Sells 17,000 Shares

David Alan Ciesinski, the President and CEO of $LANC, sold 17,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $3,250,230. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,644 shares of this class of $LANC stock.

$LANC Insider Trading Activity

$LANC insiders have traded $LANC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LANC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ALAN CIESINSKI (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $3,250,230

ELLIOT K. FULLEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $507,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LANC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $LANC stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.