Insider Sale: President and CEO of $LANC Sells 17,000 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 06:15 am EST

David Alan Ciesinski, the President and CEO of $LANC, sold 17,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $3,250,230. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,644 shares of this class of $LANC stock.

$LANC Insider Trading Activity

$LANC insiders have traded $LANC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LANC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID ALAN CIESINSKI (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $3,250,230
  • ELLIOT K. FULLEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $507,000

$LANC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $LANC stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

