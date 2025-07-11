Insider Sale: President and CEO of $KRYS Sells 300 Shares

Krish S Krishnan, the President and CEO of $KRYS, sold 300 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $45,416. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,525,929 shares of this class of $KRYS stock.

$KRYS Insider Trading Activity

$KRYS insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 64,127 shares for an estimated $11,012,359 .

. SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,889,524 .

. KATHRYN ROMANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $131,415

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $KRYS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KRYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRYS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Clear Street issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KRYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KRYS forecast page.

$KRYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRYS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KRYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Carly Kenselaar from Citigroup set a target price of $176.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bill Maughan from Clear Street set a target price of $190.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $240.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $189.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $219.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $245.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $215.0 on 02/20/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.