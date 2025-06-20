Insider Sale: President and CEO of $KBR Sells 20,000 Shares

Stuart Bradie, the President and CEO of $KBR, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $1,056,246. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 802,361 shares of this class of $KBR stock.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART BRADIE (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,056,246

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

