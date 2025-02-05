Insider Sale: President and CEO of $IRM Sells 12,252 Shares

William L Meaney, the President and CEO of $IRM, sold 12,252 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $1,234,241. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,873 shares of this class of $IRM stock.

$IRM Insider Trading Activity

$IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 297,003 shares for an estimated $32,406,163 .

. WENDY J. MURDOCK sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $989,230

DEBORAH MARSON (EVP, General Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,236 shares for an estimated $905,036 .

. MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) sold 8,263 shares for an estimated $863,400

EDWARD BAKER-GREENE (EVP, CHRO) sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $248,254

JOHN TOMOVCSIK (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,000

$IRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $IRM stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

