Insider Sale: President and CEO of $IONQ Sells 9,280 Shares

Masi Niccolo de, the President and CEO of $IONQ, sold 9,280 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $391,894. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 711,987 shares of this class of $IONQ stock.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,025,175 shares for an estimated $38,060,375 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,791 shares for an estimated $1,036,473 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,492 shares for an estimated $508,119 .

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

